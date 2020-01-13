Malawi: Police Defends Malawi Army Soldiers Protection of Second Most Top Cop

12 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Malawi Police have strongly defended its decision to leave the protection of deputy Inspector General of Police John Nyondo to Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers during the presentation of Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) over the infamous Msundwe cops-perpetrated sexual violence.

Police spokesperson James Kadadzera said the protesters were angry with the police and were armed.

"We were there only that the protesters did not allow the police to be near them. The protesters were armed with catapults and stones among others so we had to ensure that the deputy IG is well protected," said Kadadzera.

Nyondo, in combat headgear, was surrounded by armed soldiers as he received the petition from Timothy Mtambo and Jessie Kabwila.

Armoured MDF vehicles were also on standby.

At least 17 people, including minors under the age of 17 were arrested during the demonstrations for stoning and wounding police officers, smashing vehicles, breaking shops and looting among others.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
Human Rights
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Machete-Wielding Mining Gangs Threaten to Destabilise Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.