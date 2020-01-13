Zimbabwe: Enraged Wife Stabs Hubby Lover She Found On Couple's Bed

Mutasa — An enraged woman ran amok and stabbed her husband's girlfriend on the chest after she found her relaxing on their matrimonial bed in Penhalonga.

She was just returning to the family home from her rural areas.

Police confirmed the incident saying the victim, Alice Mahuku (18) was battling for her life at Mutare Provincial Hospital (MPH).

Provincial police spokesperson Luxon Chananda said Fortunate Kakunguwo (26) of Redwing Mine came from her rural home in Murehwa and found Mahuku (18) of Odzi village in Mutare North relaxing on her bed in the couple's bedroom.

It is reported that when Kakunguwo arrived, her husband, Prime Yolum was outside their house.

The sight of another woman enjoying the comfort of her bed was too much to take for Kakunguwo.

"This did not go down well with Kakunguwo who confronted Yolum for an explanation. Yolum could not give a satisfactory response and a verbal altercation ensued," said Chananda.

Kakunguwo went back to the bedroom took a kitchen knife which was under the bed and stabbed Mahuku on the chest near the breast and right hand.

"After stabbing Mahuku, Kakunguwo reportedly left the room and sought refuge at her sister's place where she narrated the incident. Mahuku was left bleeding profusely lying on the bed," said Chananda.

Kakunguwo's sister, Gladys rushed back to Fortunate's house and called an ambulance which rushed Mahuku to hospital.

The sister later reported the matter to the police who attended the scene and made an arrest.

"Mahuku's condition is reported to be critical. As police, we urge members of the public not to take law into their own hands but seek counselling from community elders or visit nearest police community liaison office for assistance," said Chananda.