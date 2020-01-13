Angola: Floods Leave Trail of Fatal Destruction in Angola

13 January 2020
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Pedro Agosto

Luanda — More than 40 people have been killed after the worst floods to hit Angola in over a decade.

Some 12 provinces, out of a total of 18, are affected by the severe storms with 11 190 people impacted.

More than 2 400 houses have been damaged or destroyed, 12 churches destroyed and 4 bridges damaged in the provinces of Benguela, Bié, Cuanza Norte, Cuanza Sul, Huambo, Luanda, Luanda Norte, Luanda Sul, Malanje, Namibe, Uíge and Zaire.

The National Institute of Meteorology and Geophysics has forecast heavy rain and resultant flooding across the central, northern and western provinces in the coming days.

Rains have persisted since December.

The death of the 41 people represents the most tragic floods to pummel Angola since the disaster in 2009.

Then, the country was alongside Botswana, Namibia and Zambia hit by floods that left more than 130 people dead and 445 000 displaced,

In Angola, the provinces of Cuando Cubango and Cunene were affected.

At least 19 people were killed and more than 30 000 civilians left homeless across Southern Africa's biggest country by size.

Floods exacerbated prevalent diseases such as cholera and malaria.

The floods coincided with a visit to Angola by Pope Benedict XVI, who expressed solidarity with the flood victims and encouraged reconstruction efforts.

Read the original article on CAJ News.

