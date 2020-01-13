Nigeria: NPFL - Lobi Topple Plateau At the Summit

13 January 2020
This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) leaders Plateau United were toppled from the top of the table for the first time this season yesterday as Lobi Stars stepped up to the No 1spot.

Lobi Stars defeated MFM FC 1-0 in Makurdi while Akwa United forced Plateau to a goalless draw in Jos.

Rivers United who lost in Uyo 2-1 to Dakkada FC however remain third on the NPFL log.

New comers Dakkada FC however replaced their "big brother" Akwa United at No 4 on account of superior goal difference.

Hard fought victory by Jigawa Golden Stars only lift them one step up but they remain in the relegation zone.

MATCH-DAY 14

Ifeanyi Ubah 3-1 W'Wolves

Heartland 1-0 Abia Warriors

Kwara Utd 2-0 Katsina Utd

Plateau Utd 0-0 Akwa Utd

Wikki 1-2 Sunshine

Jigawa GS 3-2 Adamawa Utd

Lobi Stars 1-0 MFM

Dakkada 2-1 Rivers Utd

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Machete-Wielding Mining Gangs Threaten to Destabilise Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.