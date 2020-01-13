Nigeria: NPFL - Lobi Topple Plateau At the Summit

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) leaders Plateau United were toppled from the top of the table for the first time this season yesterday as Lobi Stars stepped up to the No 1spot.

Lobi Stars defeated MFM FC 1-0 in Makurdi while Akwa United forced Plateau to a goalless draw in Jos.

Rivers United who lost in Uyo 2-1 to Dakkada FC however remain third on the NPFL log.

New comers Dakkada FC however replaced their "big brother" Akwa United at No 4 on account of superior goal difference.

Hard fought victory by Jigawa Golden Stars only lift them one step up but they remain in the relegation zone.

MATCH-DAY 14

Ifeanyi Ubah 3-1 W'Wolves

Heartland 1-0 Abia Warriors

Kwara Utd 2-0 Katsina Utd

Plateau Utd 0-0 Akwa Utd

Wikki 1-2 Sunshine

Jigawa GS 3-2 Adamawa Utd

Lobi Stars 1-0 MFM

Dakkada 2-1 Rivers Utd