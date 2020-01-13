South Africa: Provincial Commissioner Condemns House Robbery and Murder of a Mother and Her Daughter

press release

The Provincial Commissioner of North West, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena condemned in the strongest possible terms an incident in which a mother and her daughter were allegedly killed on Saturday, 11 January 2020 in Lesetlhaneng Section, Hebron near Ga-Rankuwa.

It is alleged that a 29-year-old woman whose mother, 68, earlier fetched a house key from her work place, arrived home at approximately 17:00 and realised that the kitchen burglar and wooden doors were broken. Furthermore, she realised when she entered the house that her mother's body was lying motionless in a pool of blood in the dining room. Thus, police were summoned to the scene which they combed and discovered in a bath, the body of a 34-year-old woman, who is the 68-year-old victim's daughter with feet and hands tied up. Both victims were certified dead on the scene by Emergency Medical and Rescue Services (EMRS) paramedics.

Further crime scene investigation revealed that items such as plasma television, DVD Player and the victims' cell phones all worth R25 000.00 were missing. Investigation into the matter continues and nobody has been arrested at this stage.

"We will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that those committed this atrocious act are tracked down and arrested," said the Provincial Commissioner who conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the family. He urged members of the community to remain calm, not to take the law into their own hands as well as to refrain from barricading of roads, but to work together with the police in exposing and bringing to book those who committed this appalling act of criminality.

Members of the community who have information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect/s, are requested to contact the Investigating Officer, Captain Johannes Malebati at 083 361 5457 or call Crime Stop number 08600 10111. Alternatively, anonymous tip-offs can be done through MYSAPS App.

Ends.

Enquiries:

Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone

0824969642

Instagram: https://instagram.com/sapoliceservice_za/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/SAPoliceService