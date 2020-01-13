Zimbabwe: Jailed MDC Activists Taken From Bulawayo Prison to Harare

13 January 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Jailed MDC Bulawayo activist, Josphat "Mzaca" and four others were last week taken from Khami Prison where they have been languishing since their sentencing and were reportedly transferred to Harare under unclear circumstances.

Bulawayo magistrate, Tinashe Tashaya last year in November sentenced Ngulube (34) and his colleagues to seven years in prison each for public violence related to last year's January civil unrest.

The magistrate suspended one year on condition that the four will not commit a similar crime within six years.

But MDC national chair, Thabitha Khumalo said the party had gathered information that the convicts were transferred to either Harare Central or Chikurubi prison Wednesday night.

"The MDC has received worrying reports that four MDC activists who were unjustly imprisoned and sentenced to at least 5 years in prison each are being forcibly transferred to Chikurubi prison or Harare Central Prison tonight (Wednesday).

Khumalo said one of the activists' husband told her that his wife and the other three party activists were being transferred to Harare.

"The husband of Ottilia Sibanda, one of the activists confirmed to me that his wife was being transferred to Harare.

"We have already engaged lawyers from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) so that they can raise the issue with the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS)," said Khumalo.

On New Year's Day, Khumalo and other party officials visited the activists at Khami Prison. The activists complained about shortages of food at the prison.

