South Africa: Three Behind Bars for Alleged Kidnapping and Murder

press release

Three males are behind bars after they allegedly kidnapped a shepherd, stabbed him several times and left him to die on the R 709 road between Tweespruit and Excelsior.

It was on 22 December 2019 at about 22:30 when a shepherd from Lesotho was relaxing at his home in Borwa near Tweespruit. They heard a knock and opened. Three males appeared and requested to speak to the shepherd. It is alleged that one of the suspects who is a Tool Co-ordinator at a mine in Postmansburg had hired the shepherd to look after his stock. One of his calf was missing and he wanted to find out from the shepherd where his calf went.

The three allegedly assaulted the shepherd and forcefully dragged him to a white BMW car belonging to the miner from Postmansburg. They allegedly took him to a local stadium around Borwa and stabbed him several times on his neck. They further drove towards Excelsior where they threw him out on the R709 road and left him by the side of the road. A nearby farmer alerted the police after noticing the body next to the road. A case of kidnapping and murder was opened for investigation and Detective Warrant Officer Thato Ntlele managed to trace the family of the deceased and on 7 January 2020 two suspects aged 30 and 45 were traced and arrested around Borwa.

A Tool Co-ordinator aged 44 was arrested at Postmansburg. On the 8 January 2020, all suspects were brought to Ladybrand Magistrates' Court for a brief court appearance for kidnapping and murder. The case was remanded to 13 January 2020 for bail information. Suspects remains in custody. They will appear before Excelsior Magistrates' Court on 13 January 2020.