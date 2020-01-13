Zimbabwe: Artuz Congress Adopts Gender Policy

document

The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) adopted the gender policy. The policy highlights the following:

Policy Statement

There is a need for conscious strategies to eliminate gender inequality within the organisation and broader society which takes specific measures to promote women leadership and address inequality in the workplace.

Goals

Development and empowerment of women workers

Elimination of discrimination and stereotyping

Achieving women's full and equal participation at all levels of ARTUZ

To increase women's representation in leadership structures, ARTUZ should use the following guidelines:

Additional ex-officio position on constitutional structures

Portfolio positions

Reserved seat for women

Quota system including fixed and proportional representation

District and provincial structures.

As part of the way forward all provinces should identify particular barriers in their own structures and contexts and take into consideration the following:

Childcare

Transport at meetings and timing of meetings

Challenging stereotypes about women as leaders

Developing mentorship programmes

Creating a supportive and encouraging environment

Implementing a gender based violence and sexual harassment policy

Education on gender issues

Leadership training

Promoting the sharing of home and family responsibility between men and women

The policy has emphasis on the following:

Building Gender Structures

Education and Empowerment

Gender Equality in the Union

Parental Rights and Children

Health and Safety

Participation of Women in Collective Bargaining

Fighting Discrimination on the Basis of Sexual Orientation

The implementation framework is clearly stated together with the monitoring and evaluation strategy.

In a nutshell

While women constitute about 67% of teachers in Zimbabwe, leadership structures are predominantly male from school heads of departments, school heads, inspectors up to the top of education sector. In addition, unions' structures reproduce the sexual division. Women are confronted by barriers, which impact on their participation in the union, which partly explain the lower representation of women in union leadership structures which sees some of the nominated females for executive posts withdrew their nominations and those accepted losing the election due to lack of trust from their counterparts. The policy also mentioned the role of sexual harassment in discouraging participation cannot be discounted. Many women are completely discouraged from union activities since they are immediately "approached" by male comrades and feel that they are not treated as comrades but as sex objects.

ARTUZ gender and social welfare office will partner with other willing unions and organisations in some of its programs stated in the policy to raise awareness in the country and Africa at large.

Source: Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ)