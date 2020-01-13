Nigeria: Buhari Voices Commitment to Public Service Delivery Through ICT

13 January 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)

President Muhammadu Buhari has renewed the commitment of his administration to use technology for enhanced public service delivery.

President Buhari, while receiving the leadership of Computer Professionals Registration Council of Nigeria (CPCN) and Nigeria Computer Society (NCS) led by its president, Prof. Charles Uwadia, said "technology in public service delivery is no longer a luxury, but a pressing necessity."

The president, who said Information Technology is the driving force for social and economic change, told the IT professionals that his government, through its actions, had demonstrated its commitment to convert these potentials to reality.

"The future belongs to IT. What was unimaginable 20 years ago is a reality today. Accordingly, we have introduced numerous policies and have made substantial investments to ensure the benefits of this technology-driven age is felt by 200 million Nigerians.

"Indeed, our strategy for inclusive economic growth can only be achieved by leveraging the technology tools available to us," he said in a statement issued by his media aide Femi Adesina.

Prof. Uwadia, in his remarks, lauded the President for demonstrating the political will to accelerate national IT development with his physical presence at the e-Nigeria conference and awards, on four consecutive occasions, over the years.

Uwadia, while speaking on behalf of IT professionals in the country, voiced gratitude to President Buhari for appointing two seasoned professionals, Dr Isa Ibrahim Pantami and Kashifu Abdullahi as Minister of Communications and Digital Economy and Director-General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), respectively.

