Nigeria: Katsina High Court Judge, Bako, Dies

13 January 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Habibu Umar Aminu

Katsina — A high Court Judge in Katsina State, Justice Ibrahim Maikaita Bako, has died. He died yesterday in an Abuja hospital following injuries sustained in a car accident along Funtua-Kankara road on January 4.

Confirming the death, the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Musa Danladi, said "late Bako died around 6am this morning at Cedar Crest Hospital Abuja following road accident last Friday; he suffered serious spinal and neck injuries."

Daily Trust reports that the late Bako was the judge handling former Katsina State Governor Ibrahim Shehu Shema's case of alleged diversion of N11 billion local government funds filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Also, a former gubernatorial aspirant and retired Director State Security Service, Alhaji Sada Ilu, has died in a private hospital in Egypt.

Meanwhile, Governor Aminu Bello Masari has expressed sadness over the death of the two prominent citizens.

Governor Masari, in a statement signed by the Director General, Media, Abdu Labaran Malumfashi, described the two as illustrious sons of Katsina State who were accomplished individuals in their respective careers.

