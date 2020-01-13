Nigeria: TUC Debunks Investment Rumour

... says it'll not hesitate to invite EFCC, ICPC

The Trade Union Congress has debunked the rumour of investment for quick returns in the union, saying that "is false and totally misleading and should be disregarded immediately."

The union, however, noted that in its effort to fight corruption in the country, "we will not hesitate to invite the EFCC and ICPC to apprehend any individuals parading themselves on behalf of congress. The public is hereby warned."

At the end of its National Executive Council meeting held in Lagos, the congress in a communique signed by TUC president, Comrade Quadri Olaleye, and the Secretary-General, Comrade Musa Lawal, expressed delight over the proposed review of labour law.

The communique reads: "NEC-in-session appreciates the need to review the Nigeria Labour Laws to suit the present-day realities in the world of work but warns against attempt from any quarter to remove labour issues from the exclusive legislative list."

On the issue of insecurity in the country and threat to global peace, the NEC-in-session deplored the spate of insecurity in the country.

It went further to condemn all forms of casualisation and slave labour in Nigeria, saying, "The congress will in the year, therefore, engage any employer that violates the right of Nigerian workers to unionize and have permanent employment."

It called on government to extend Local Content Policy as applied in the oil sector to other applicable sectors of the economy.

In that regard, congress called on federal government to intensify more practical efforts towards wiping out killings, kidnapping and insurgency to save the country from total collapse.

To this end, TUC resolved to participate in a global rally against war slated for January 25, 2020, in view of the vulnerability of workers in the war period.

