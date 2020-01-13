Nigeria: TUC Debunks Investment Rumour

13 January 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)

... says it'll not hesitate to invite EFCC, ICPC

The Trade Union Congress has debunked the rumour of investment for quick returns in the union, saying that "is false and totally misleading and should be disregarded immediately."

The union, however, noted that in its effort to fight corruption in the country, "we will not hesitate to invite the EFCC and ICPC to apprehend any individuals parading themselves on behalf of congress. The public is hereby warned."

At the end of its National Executive Council meeting held in Lagos, the congress in a communique signed by TUC president, Comrade Quadri Olaleye, and the Secretary-General, Comrade Musa Lawal, expressed delight over the proposed review of labour law.

The communique reads: "NEC-in-session appreciates the need to review the Nigeria Labour Laws to suit the present-day realities in the world of work but warns against attempt from any quarter to remove labour issues from the exclusive legislative list."

On the issue of insecurity in the country and threat to global peace, the NEC-in-session deplored the spate of insecurity in the country.

It went further to condemn all forms of casualisation and slave labour in Nigeria, saying, "The congress will in the year, therefore, engage any employer that violates the right of Nigerian workers to unionize and have permanent employment."

It called on government to extend Local Content Policy as applied in the oil sector to other applicable sectors of the economy.

In that regard, congress called on federal government to intensify more practical efforts towards wiping out killings, kidnapping and insurgency to save the country from total collapse.

To this end, TUC resolved to participate in a global rally against war slated for January 25, 2020, in view of the vulnerability of workers in the war period.

Surulere man reveals New Herbal Solution That Reverses Weak Erection and Helps Last Up to 48 Minutes in Bed With No Side Effects

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Investment
West Africa
Business
Nigeria
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Machete-Wielding Mining Gangs Threaten to Destabilise Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.