Nigeria: NDLEA Arrests 88, Seizes 898.485kg Drugs in Sokoto

Sokoto — Eighty-eight suspects have been arrested and three convicted over illicit drugs in Sokoto.

The Commander, National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Yakubu Kibo, who disclosed this in Sokoto, said the figures were recorded in 2019. He disclosed that those arrested included 87 males and one female.

Kibo also said the command made a total of 898.485kg seizures. A breakdown showed Indian hemp to be 857.267kg, psychotropic substance, 14.733kg and cough syrup with codeine, 24.885kg.

Kibo said 50 drug addicts were counselled while 20 of them were rehabilitated during the period under review.

"We recorded 70 percent success on rehabilitation programmes," he added.

The commander said the agency was in partnership with the Federal Neuro Psychiatric Hospital Kware on cases that needed specialised services during rehabilitation.

"Many of our young ones are already languishing in various prisons across the country because of drugs issue. The supply reduction and the demand reduction should be given equal importance," he said. He called on parents and community leaders to monitor the children's associates and whereabouts at all times to curb drug abuse in the society.

Surulere man reveals New Herbal Solution That Reverses Weak Erection and Helps Last Up to 48 Minutes in Bed With No Side Effects