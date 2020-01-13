Nigeria: Zakzaky - Beware of Reckoning, Shi'ites Tell El-Rufai

Kaduna — Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, otherwise known as Shi'ites, yesterday told Governor Nasir el-Rufai to beware of the day of reckoning.

In a statement by the president of the IMN Media Forum, Ibrahim Musa, issued yesterday in Kaduna, the organisation insisted that no amount of blackmail and misuse of state power could avert the whirlwind of justice from catching up with the leadership.

The statement was a reaction to a live broadcast by the governor wherein he stated that Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky is being tried for crimes he and his followers committed in the last 30 years in Zaria.

Musa further said that the movement would intensify peaceful campaigns until justice was done to the victims of the Zaria killings of December, 2015 and Sheikh Zakzaky and his followers regained their freedom.

