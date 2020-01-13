Malawi: State House Calls for Respect of Courts - Kabwila Should Face 'Due Course of Justice'

Executive Assistant to President Peter Mutharika and Director of Communication Dr Bright Molande has said a due process of the law should be allowed in the matter in which Jessie Kabwila, a high ranking member of the opposition UTM Party has been arrested for inciting violence and threatening and psychological bullying judges.

Molande: Nobody is above the law

Kabwila was arrested by police on Staurday for inciting violence after threatening that there will be war in the country if they do not get their way in a Constitutional Court case contesting the outcome of presidential election results that were released last year.

"Nobody is above the law. We urge all Malawians to respect the courts and judges. As for the arrest of Ms Kabwila, that's in the hands of the police to pursue the due course of justice," Molande said.

The Constitutional Court has until February to determine the case in which Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera and UTM Party's Saulos Chilima are disputing the President Peter Mutharika re-election in May 2019 polls.

They are seeking nullification of the election, claiming it was rigged and demand a re-run.

Kabwila, former University of Malawi legislator who lost her parliamentary seat in May last year's elections, allegedly threatened a panel of five judges hearing the election case that there will be war in the country if their judgment is not in favour of the opposition.

It is reported that she issued the threats on Friday during a demonstration organized by opposition political parties and a civil society group called Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC).

Kabwila is also alleged to have said that the opposition would not accept any judgment other than the one that favours them.

"We are getting close to judgment day and there will be war in Malawi if those judges deliver a childish judgment. We will not accept it," she is quoted to have said that.

Last week, the opposition stopped the European Union Election Observer Mission from presenting its final report. The opposition claimed the report would compromise the case.

In a statement, Chief Election Observer for the EU to Malawi Miroslav Poche said they were disappointed that they were not able to present their final report on the elections.

He said the report is a technical document and it does not interfere with the current political situation in Malawi in light of the presidential election case.

The mission said it wiould present the report in February by which time judgement is expected to be out.

In a preliminary report released just after the election, the EU mission described the election as "transparent, well-managed and competitive."