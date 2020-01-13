Nigeria: 7 Die in Multiple Crashes in Nasarawa

13 January 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ibraheem Hamza Muhammad

Lafia — Seven persons have died following a motor accident along the Akwanga/Lafia road in Nasarawa State.

The road crash was as a result of a head-on-collision involving a Toyota Hilux belonging to the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Makurdi office and a Volkswagen Sharon commercial bus.

Commissioner of police in Nasarawa State Bola Longe confirmed the accident, saying "The accident occurred yesterday between a vehicle belonging to the federal government under the DPR with registration number DPR 18B-9FG and a green Sharon Volkswagen bus with registration number KWL 820 AJ."

According to him, the DPR vehicle was heading to Abuja and the injured persons were taken to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Keffi for treatment.

Similarly, another road accident involving a Toyota vehicle with registration number YAB 729 JY and a Ford Galaxy bus with registration number KUJ 64 AY resulted in the death of two persons at Gwanje, along Jos road, near Akwanga town of Nasarawa State.

The Akwanga Unit FRSC Public Education Officer (PEO), Ndem confirmed the accident, saying "12 persons were involved, two died; while eight sustained various degrees of injuries."

He said the dead and those injured have been evacuated to Akwanga.

