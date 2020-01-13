Nigeria: One Million Passengers Targeted Daily at Oshodi Interchange - Managers

13 January 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Temitayo Odunlami

Lagos — Managers of the Oshodi Transport Interchange, Planet Projects, say they are targeting one million passengers daily when the facility becomes fully operational.

The company's Managing Director, Mr Biodun Otunola, told journalists at the site in Oshodi, Lagos, that the number would enable the facility take care of one ninth of the estimated nine million passengers that journey through the Lagos traffic daily.

Otunola disclosed that the interchange, which began operation in Terminal 3, one of its three terminals, on May 1 last year, recorded 1.6 million passengers by the end of last year implying an average daily traffic of 6,400 passengers.

Otunola, a transportation engineer and strategist, said Planet Projects was committed to making the interchange work to prove that Nigerians have the capacity to build and operate a complex transportation icon like the Oshodi interchange.

"This facility was built by Nigerians. There is no foreign labour from design to construction.

"During construction, we were able to demonstrate the advantage of Nigerians managing their own construction. For instance, there was no day we didn't work on site despite the rains. Yet, foreign companies usually stop work during rainy season," Otunola noted.

He added that Terminal 2, which he explained was designed to provide inter-city services, was being prepared for take off, beginning with trips to nearby capitals like Ibadan, Akure, Oshogbo and Abeokuta.

Otunola expects Terminal 2 to become fully operational by the end of February.

He said another boost to the use of the facility was the decision of Primero Transport Services to start running the Oshodi-Ikorodu route in November last year.

He also said plans to rent retail outlets had received good responses as over 300 applications were seeking the fewer than 20 outlets available.

Asked about the revenue side of the business, Otunola said the focus now was to make the terminals fully operational by achieving the one million per day passenger target.

Surulere man reveals New Herbal Solution That Reverses Weak Erection and Helps Last Up to 48 Minutes in Bed With No Side Effects

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Travel
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Machete-Wielding Mining Gangs Threaten to Destabilise Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.