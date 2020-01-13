Nigeria: Insecurity - Lalong to Set Up Neighbourhood Watchtowers

Jos — Plateau State Governor Simon Bako Lalong weekend said his administration would construct more watchtowers and mount security posts in key flash point areas once the pilot scheme undergoing construction at Dutse Uku area of Jos is completed.

Lalong had inspected the on-going construction of the first neighbourhood security watch tower at Dutse Uku where he warned criminal elements that he would be watching them closely and send security agencies to track them down for arrests.

"We have done a lot to ensure that people live in peace and nobody will be allowed to change that," he said adding that the initiative will help in addressing issues before they escalate and ensure that criminals are not allowed to again cause strife among people.

He assured that the concept of the neighbourhood security watch tower will ensure an early warning system to pre-empt conflicts and nip them in the bud.

