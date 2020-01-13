South Africa: You Have a Right to Your Matric Results and Certificate - That's the Law

analysis

Denying any child their matric results or a matric certificate because they don't have IDs or 'proper documents' is against the law.

On Monday night, 6 January 2020, among the buzz of the imminent release of matric results, a tweet appeared containing a table of statistics and comments from MEC for Education in Gauteng, Panyaza Lesufi.

Lesufi noted: "Almost 7,066 South Africans won't receive their matric results because they don't have ID's. @HomeAffairsSA let's assist them. Almost 5,000 foreign citizens will not be resulted due to lack of proper documents #MatricFigures @Steve_Mabona @ElijahMhlanga"

Although Lesufi's intentions were good, the message of the Gauteng department of education was clear. If learners are unable to provide missing documentation, irrespective of the reasons why they are unable to produce the documents, their results and/or matric certificates will be withheld from them. This would be despite their having been registered for matric; despite being taught throughout the school year (and the 11 years prior); despite having studied hard for preliminary and final exams; despite having had their exams marked and scores processed in the system.

The effect of the withholding of results is very serious. Learners will be unable to apply for jobs, or...