South Africa: Eskom Pension Fund Administration Leaves Members With More Questions Than Answers

The Eskom Pension and Provident Fund sent a letter to Daily Maverick Editor-in-Chief Branko Brkic, criticising Business Maverick's report on the pension fund's flawed administration processes and potential compromised tender efforts in migrating to a new system come 1 May 2020. But their response leaves the reader with more questions than answers.

A letter sent by the Eskom Pension and Provident Fund (EPPF) to Daily Maverick and signed by CEO and principal officer Linda Mateza has been published. This is welcomed by Business Maverick. It opens up the slate for public debate and sets the stage for finding solutions.

The letter attempts to discredit the allegation that the version of the software underpinning the current system is hopelessly outdated, made in the previous report. This is in contradiction with the information contained in leaked emails addressed to the executive stating this fact and confirmation from insiders on the state of the matter as well. Business Maverick has asked the EPPF to prove otherwise and is awaiting its response.

Business Maverick also queried the reasons behind the fund's decisions to not run the updates over the past eight years in which the system has been in operation, which is not apparent...