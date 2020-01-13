South Africa: The Eskom Pension Fund 'Is Sound and Well-Managed'

analysis

Eskom Pension and Provident Fund response to Daily Maverick article 'Eskom is facing another demon in the dark'.

The Eskom Pension and Provident Fund (EPPF) notes with concern your report (on Friday, 10 January 2020), "Eskom is facing another demon in the dark" that expresses "grave concerns around the integrity of the administration system" and "potential collusion" around tender procedures at the fund.

The fund employs an external service provider to deliver a technology platform which enables the fund to administer member pensions and benefits. This provider is appointed through a tender process and its services are procured for a specified period. The contract with the existing service provider will end in April 2020.

In light of the expiring contract, and with a focus on modernising its member administration system, the fund issued a Request For Proposals to the market. The process was undertaken with the aim of improving the processing of benefits, enhancing controls, reducing costs and providing a better service experience to its members. In line with EPPF policies, a procurement process was followed to assess the capabilities of available systems in the market in order to identify one that would suit the Fund's requirements. This assessment was...