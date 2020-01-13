Nigeria: Transfer - Wilfred Ndidi May Be On His Way to Arsenal

13 January 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Arsenal have been urged by a former Premier League striker to sign Leicester City star Wilfred Ndidi. Reports last month claimed that Arsenal are lining up a move for the Foxes star in the New Year, by making a cash-plus-player offer for the player.

The report added that the Gunners will offer £40m plus midfielder Granit Xhaka in a bid to sign the Nigeria international.

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor says that Ndidi would be an ideal replacement for Lucas Torreira, but admits it would be difficult to prize the midfielder away from the King Power Stadium.

Ndidi has been in a scintillating form since moving to Leicester City and have been adjudged the best defensive midfielder in the Premier League.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Sport
External Relations
Soccer
Europe and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Machete-Wielding Mining Gangs Threaten to Destabilise Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.