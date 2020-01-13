Nigeria: Bauchi Gov Hospitalised in London

13 January 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hassan Ibrahim

Bauchi — Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Muhammed has been hospitalized in London for an undisclosed illness.

A statement signed by Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Governor, Mukhtar Gidado and made available to newsmen yesterday in Bauchi, quoted a special message sent to the people of the state by the governor from his hospital bed in London ahead of the supreme court hearing of the appeal against his election as the governor of the state.

The statement reads "I am in hospital in London but we strongly believe that Allah is sufficient for us and He is Able and Capable to give us victory! Cheers, success shall be ours InshaAllah! Cheers to you all."

The statement reaffirmed the administration's commitment to the lofty ideals of new Bauchi Movement, pledged to lead with justice, equity and humility.

He however promised to recognise and reward those who contributed positively to his movement and show loyalty to him and the Bauchi Project.

According to him, the period of the supreme court judgement is a moment that God has shown him his real supporters while "it is also the time when detractors, within and outside his fold are exposed".

The Governor expressed gratitude to those he called patriotic supporters.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

