Nigeria: Recruitment - Customs Shortlists 162,000 Applicants for Aptitude Test

13 January 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said it has shortlisted 162,399 applicants for its aptitude test among the 828,333 that applied for various positions in 2019.

In April 2019 the Service began recruitment for 3,200 officers and men but a statement by the PRO, Deputy Comptroller Joseph Attah on Monday said the recruitment process was challenged by attempts by internet fraudsters to hack and discredit it.

"The Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd) has expressed dismay over the criminal activities of these elements and gave assurances of his determination to preside over a recruitment process that will be credible, transparent and smooth from the beginning to the end," the statement said.

Customs said the shortlisted candidates have notified through their email addresses and telephone numbers.

"Consequently, all those notified will do their aptitude tests at a date and centre indicated in their respective notification slips.

"For the avoidance of doubt, NCS recruitment process requires NO monetary payment, hence any such request from any quarter should be regarded as fraudulent and ignored," it announced.

