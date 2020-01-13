Nigeria: Governorship Tussle - CJN Storms Out of Supreme Court

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad has retired to his chambers over the congestion in the Supreme Court hall.

Justice Muhammad, who is presiding over the determination of seven outstanding governorship appeals complained about the rowdy hall.

Supporters of the governors from Kano, Sokoto, Bauchi, Adamawa, Imo, Benue, and Plateau states had thronged the court premises since 6:00am on Monday.

The Director of Litigation of the Supreme Court, Ibrahim Gold asked persons with no serious business in the court to leave. He added that only the lead counsel and four others should be in the hall for each of the parties.

"If you are not appearing as a lawyer for the appellant and respondent, please leave the hall," he said.

Security agencies finding it hard to clear the hall.

Detail later... .