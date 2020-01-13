South Africa: The Left's Opposition to Corruption Needs to Be Recognised

opinion

It's not just neoliberals who have fought the good fight against corruption and the kleptocracy of the Zuma years - the left has played a significant role, but it needs to find ways to work together in a united front.

It is now clear to all commentators that the election of Cyril Ramaphosa to the presidency has not resolved the deep crisis into which Jacob Zuma's kleptocracy plunged the country.

Ramaphosa has made some significant moves, and his primary political success has been the removal of the dangerous and deeply corrupt cabal that had captured the eThekwini Municipality in Durban.

But elsewhere in the country, and at a national level, he has not been able to deal decisively with the kleptocratic faction in the ruling party. That faction, characterised by authoritarian nationalism as well as a brazenly kleptocratic orientation, continues to hold real power within the ruling party. It also has strident support outside the ruling party from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), along with some of the increasingly irrelevant propaganda machinery left over from the Bell Pottinger days, such as Andile Mngxitama's Black First Land First.

Moreover, as we can see from the way that Duduzane Zuma has been...