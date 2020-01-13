Libya: Rival Libyan Leaders to Hold Peace Talks



The leaders of Libya's rival governments are due to meet Monday in Moscow for peace talks.

Russia's foreign ministry said both Fayez al-Sarraj, the head of the U.N.-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), and Khalifa Haftar, who commands the Libyan National Army (LNA), would take part in the meeting.

Russian and Turkish officials are also participating in the push for peace in Libya, which has struggled with instability since the death of longtime leader Moammar Gadhafi.

The situation has grown more contentious in recent months as Haftar launched an offensive aimed at capturing Tripoli.

A cease-fire went into effect Sunday after Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who support opposing sides, spent the week calling for the truce.

The United Nations, Arab League and European Union are urging the GNA and LNA to abide by the cease-fire, which was said to hold Sunday although some minor violations were reported.

The U.N. mission in Libya asked both warring sides to "respect the cease-fire" and efforts to hold peace talks.

European embassies in Tripoli sent out a joint statement urging Libyans to "seize this fragile opportunity to address the key political, economic, and security issues" that caused the fighting.

Arab League states called on the rivals in Libya to "commit to stop the fighting, work on alleviating all forms of escalations and engage in good faith aimed at reaching permanent arrangements for a cease-fire."