Kenya: Suspected Al-Shabaab Militants Kill 3 Kenyan Teachers

Kenyan police say suspected Al-Shabab militants have killed three teachers in Kenya’s northeastern Garissa county early Monday in the second attack on a school in the area in as many weeks.

Kenya police say the teachers were killed when an unknown number of armed men believed to be part of al-Shabab — attacked a school in Garissa county, near the border with Somalia.

Police spokesman Charles Owino says the militants also attacked a police post, but he says no officers were injured.

"Today morning at about 02:00, armed attackers believed to be al-Shabab militia attacked Kamuthe primary school next to Kamuthe police post. They attempted to destroy a telecommunication mast, and they also murdered three teachers," he said.

Owino says Kenya police have mobilized in pursuit of the attackers.

This is the second deadly attack attributed to the terrorist group on a school this month in Garissa.

On January 7, at least four students were killed and four more injured when suspected al-Shabab militants attacked another primary school in a remote village of the county.

Police initially said a teacher was killed in that attack but later corrected to say all four killed were students.

The two assaults are also similar in that a security post near the school and a telecommunications tower were attacked.

In just over a month, al-Shabab has been blamed for attacks that killed at least 23 people in Kenya’s northeast and coastal towns.

A brazen January 5 attack by the jihadists on a joint Kenya-U.S. military base in Lamu killed three Americans and wounded at least two others.

Al-Shabab terrorists often launches hit-and-run attacks targeting civilians, security, and communications towers along the border with Somalia.

The militant group wants Kenyan troops to leave Somalia, where they are helping the Somali government with security and fighting against al-Shabab.