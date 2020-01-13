Malawi: Kabwila Appears in Court Monday As Police Refuse Her Bail

12 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Fiery and fierce critic of President Peter Mutharika and his administration, Jessie Kabwila, appears in court on Monday after the police denied her bail on Sunday following her arrest on Saturday night.

Kabwila; No bail

Khwima Chizi, lawyer for the UTM executive member said the police have given no reasons for denying her police bail.

"She will appear before the court tomorrow (Monday) where we will apply for her bail," said Chizi.

Chizi said the police have since charged her with inciting violence and threatening the judiciary.

Her arrest follows her remarks during the Human Rights Defenders Coalition protests in which she allegedly said the opposition would not accept the election case ruling against them.

