South Africa: The Troubling Matter of David Vs Sanlam

13 January 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sasha Planting

A financial professional is debarred by a big company. A professor of finance and insurance deems the applicable legislation and its application unconstitutional. The insurer replies 'that is the law'. This is how small people are trampled.

In two separate, but linked cases, insurance giant Sanlam fired and then debarred an employee, Lemuel Melvill for misconduct and then cancelled his father, David Melvill's long-standing contract because David employed him as an administrator.

While ordinary investors may welcome the idea that the industry is working to protect them from exposure to unscrupulous brokers and conmen, what should be alarming is that it was not the regulator, or a court who took the action, but a company that has acted as judge, jury and executioner.

Robert Vivian, professor of Finance and Insurance at Wits University, is alarmed at this turn of events. In a lengthy comment on the matter, which was sent to Business Maverick, he argues that this outcome is what comes of badly drafted legislation, specifically the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services (FAIS) Act of 2002, and that in the Melvill cases, Sanlam has interpreted the Act incorrectly.

The Act, Vivian says, was not passed with "the troubling practice of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Business
Southern Africa
Company
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Machete-Wielding Mining Gangs Threaten to Destabilise Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.