South Africa: Rain Frustrates Warriors, Knights in East London

13 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sport24

Cape Town — There was no play on the opening day of the 4-Day Franchise Series encounter between the Warriors and the Knights on Monday as the teams were left frustrated by rain in East London.

The two sides, currently second and third on the table respectively, are both in need of victory to keep pace with the competition leaders, the Imperial Lions.

Conditions on day one of the round seven fixture helped neither, though, as they now have to try and pursue a result in three days at Buffalo Park, where the forecast is slightly better for the rest of the week.

The defending champion Lions currently lead the way in the competition with a more than 20-point lead over the Warriors, with the Knights trailing the leaders by a mammoth 35 points.

- Cricket South Africa

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

