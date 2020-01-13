Algeria: Fight Against Hate Speech - President Tebboune Instructed Djerad to Develop Bill

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune has instructed Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad to develop a bill criminalizing all forms of racism, regionalism and hate speech in the country, the presidency of the Republic said Monday in a statement.

"The measure comes after he had noted an upsurge in the language of hatred and incitement of fitna (discord), especially through social media," the statement said.

It is also intended to "face those who take advantage of freedom and the peaceful nature of the Hirak (popular protest movement) to post slogans undermining national cohesion."

"Everybody must abide by the Constitution and the laws of the Republic, and respect the constants and values of the Nation, the main components of national identity and unity as well as the symbols of the State and the people," the presidency of the Republic's statement concluded.