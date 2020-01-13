Algeria: Fight Against Hate Speech - President Tebboune Instructed Djerad to Develop Bill

13 January 2020
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune has instructed Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad to develop a bill criminalizing all forms of racism, regionalism and hate speech in the country, the presidency of the Republic said Monday in a statement.

"The measure comes after he had noted an upsurge in the language of hatred and incitement of fitna (discord), especially through social media," the statement said.

It is also intended to "face those who take advantage of freedom and the peaceful nature of the Hirak (popular protest movement) to post slogans undermining national cohesion."

"Everybody must abide by the Constitution and the laws of the Republic, and respect the constants and values of the Nation, the main components of national identity and unity as well as the symbols of the State and the people," the presidency of the Republic's statement concluded.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Algerie Presse Service

Most Popular
Algeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
Human Rights
North Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Machete-Wielding Mining Gangs Threaten to Destabilise Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.