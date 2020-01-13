South Africa: Health in 2020 - Eight Questions Facing SA

analysis

Between President Cyril Ramaphosa's ongoing new dawn and important healthcare reforms, 2020 will be a critically important year for healthcare in South Africa. Spotlight formulated eight questions to set out what is at stake.

1. How, if at all, will the design of NHI change in 2020?

Given the ANC's commitment to National Health Insurance (NHI), it seems a done deal that the NHI Bill will complete its parliamentary journey and land on the president's desk before the end of 2020. That will not mean any immediate changes in healthcare service delivery, since NHI is only set for full implementation by 2026. The bill that the president signs will, however, set the course for NHI for the next decade or more by committing the country to various specifics regarding its design.

One critical question for 2020 then is, how much, if at all, the design of NHI will change during the parliamentary process. When the department of health published an earlier version of the bill for public comment in 2018, most criticism of the bill was ignored when a slightly updated version was sent to Parliament in 2019.

Will the parliamentary consultation process be any different? Will members of Parliament...