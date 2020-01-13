South Africa: Health in 2020 - Eight Questions Facing SA

13 January 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis

Between President Cyril Ramaphosa's ongoing new dawn and important healthcare reforms, 2020 will be a critically important year for healthcare in South Africa. Spotlight formulated eight questions to set out what is at stake.

1. How, if at all, will the design of NHI change in 2020?

Given the ANC's commitment to National Health Insurance (NHI), it seems a done deal that the NHI Bill will complete its parliamentary journey and land on the president's desk before the end of 2020. That will not mean any immediate changes in healthcare service delivery, since NHI is only set for full implementation by 2026. The bill that the president signs will, however, set the course for NHI for the next decade or more by committing the country to various specifics regarding its design.

One critical question for 2020 then is, how much, if at all, the design of NHI will change during the parliamentary process. When the department of health published an earlier version of the bill for public comment in 2018, most criticism of the bill was ignored when a slightly updated version was sent to Parliament in 2019.

Will the parliamentary consultation process be any different? Will members of Parliament...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Machete-Wielding Mining Gangs Threaten to Destabilise Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.