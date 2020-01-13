Kenya: School in Nairobi's Mukuru Slums Closed After Heavy Floods

13 January 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Sammy Kimatu

A school in Nairobi's Mukuru slums has been shut down following flooding which has affected five other schools.

There was no learning on Monday at St Mary's Viwandani Secondary School in Mukuru-Kingstone slum as it was submerged in fllod water.

"I travelled more than five kilometres from Embakasi to bring my daughter here after she received her admission letter but no one is here after closure of the school," Mr Wilson Musinga remarked.

Others affected by the floods are St Elizabeth, Brightstar Academy, Brightstar Secondary, Little Friends and Mukuru Community School.

PEOPLE DISPLACED

More than 100 households in Mukuru-Kaiyaba and Mukuru Kwa Reuben slums were displaced as their houses flooded after Ngong River burst its banks at around 11pm Sunday while many were asleep.

Road users could also not access the Kaiyaba-Hazina bridge due to the floods.

Along Entreprise Road, workers were busy unclogging the drainage while work on Likoni road-Entreprise Road bypass came to a standstill due to the rain water.

Read the original article on Nation.

