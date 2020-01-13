Africa: CAF President in Cameroon to Inspect CHAN Progress

The president of the Confederation of African Football (Caf), Ahmad Ahmad arrived in Cameroon on Monday for a three days official visit during which he will preside over a ceremony to present the visuals of the 2020 African Nations Championship (Chan).

The president, who is leading a delegation of Caf legends, including ace Cameroonian footballer, Samuel Eto'o will hold "important consultations and meetings" with officials of the organizing committee of the tournaments which Cameroon will host from April 4-25.

He will also meet with those in charge of organizing the 2021 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) after which some important decisions relating to the organization of the two competitions will be taken, according to a release by Cameroon Sports Minister, Prof Narcisse Mouelle Kombi.

The statement said the visuals of the 2020 Chan will be revealed during a gala night that will take place on January 15 in the presence of the Caf officials.

"I am here to listen and not to give recommendations," Ahmad told reporters upon his arrival at the Nsimalen airport on Monday.

The 2019 Afcon in Egypt took place in June and July as the tournament was moved from the traditional January and February period, but Caf said it was considering moving the 2021 edition to the old calendar due to unfavourable climatic conditions.

"Due to metrological issues, the dates of the 2021 Afcon will be decided jointly by Caf and the host country," the continental football body said in a statement in November.

Caf stripped Cameroon of the hosting rights to last year's Afcon citing delays in infrastructural preparations, but the country has since intensified preparations ahead of the 2021 edition.