Tanzania: Government Closes Factory for Violating Laws

THE government has closed down an iron bar factory dubbed Fujian Hexingwang for violating environmental laws and thus put people's health at risk. The factory has been banned from operations for one month.

The factory, which is located at Kisemvule area in Coast region was closed by the Minister in the Vice President Office (Union and Environment), Mr George Simbachawene.

Speaking during a prompt tour of the area over the weekend, Mr Simbachawene asked the factory to ensure that environmental issues especially those threatening the wellbeing of human being and other living organisms are resolved.

"The National Environment Management Council should make sure that all the necessary measures are taken to make sure that the factory reopens after one month. We really need these factories but the safety of our people shouldn't be jeopardized," he said.

The Minister added that the factory owners would in addition made to pay a fine for violating environmental laws which require them to complete all the environment safety procedures before commissioning.

"I have discovered some peculiar things in this industry, for example, the product is underway but basic infrastructures are not in place, this move violates our laws and therefore they will be required to pay fine," he said.

People surrounding the facility have hailed the government for the actions taken, saying that the factory's activities were putting their health at risk.

"We welcome government decision on the matter, this factory was producing massive waste that had polluted the environment and caused epidemic diseases," said Mr Shaban Athuman.

On his part, another resident of the area Mr Daniel Saul said the residents of the area supports government objective of building an industrial and middle income economy by 2025 but added that the implementation of the same should go hand in hand with the environment conservation and people health's protection.

"We thank government for its measure to build industries for economic development but those violating environmental laws should be checked to stop damages to present and future generations," he said.