Namibia: Fishrot Six Fight Warrants in Supreme Court

FORMER fisheries minister Bernhard Esau and his co-accused in the Fishrot corruption case have filed an appeal in the Supreme Court to overturn the High Court ruling which declared their bid to be released from police custody not urgent.

The six men - Esau, former justice minister Sacky Shanghala, James Hatuikulipi, Tamson 'Fitty' Hatuikulipi, Ricardo Gustavo and Pius Mwatelulo - were arrested on 27 November last year after they were implicated in a corruption scandal in the fishing sector which generated kickbacks of at least N$150 million over a four-year period.

They failed to have the arrest warrants against them overturned by the High Court last month.

The urgent application in which they asked the court to order their immediate release from police custody was struck off the court roll by acting judge Kubos Miller, due to the lack of urgency.

They were claiming that the arrest warrants issued against them were invalid and should be nullified by the court, including all consequential actions taken against them including the "continuous invasive and intrusive detention".

They also argued that their liberties have been taken away as a result of a "completely invalid process".

Acting judge Kobus Miller in his judgement delivered in the High Court last month found that the applicants failed to give a full account and explanation of the circumstances that render their application urgent as required by rule 73 of the High Court Rules.

Acting judge Miller also stated that the 'urgent' application was delayed far beyond what is reasonable and that the applicants themselves "did not act promptly and with a sense of urgency, despite ample opportunity to do so".

The fact that the liberty of people was an issue in a matter did not relieve an applicant of the duty to show why their case should be heard on an urgent basis, acting judge Miller said.

Court documents filed on 3 January, seen by The Namibian, show that Esau and his co-accused want the Supreme Court to review the High Court ruling and "correctly decide the law" to set a precedent for future urgent cases where there is implication of personal liberty.

They argued that acting judge Miller's judgement must be overturned because it was in conflict with "established precent" which recognises the inherent urgency of cases involving life, limb and liberty.

They further argued that the acting judge failed to take into account the established position under common law that matters involving the deprivation of personal liberty are inherently urgent.

They also argued that the argument by acting judge Miller that the mere deprivation of liberty does not on its own render the matter urgent is wrong in law.

"The appellants submit that the appeal involves the correct interpretation of the provisions of rule 73, when regard is had to matters of personal liberty. It is the submission of the appellants that the approach of the judge a quo fundamentally misunderstands the legal position, and were it allowed to stand, it would lead to grave injustice in future cases," Esau's affidavit to the Supreme Court reads.

They further argued that the High Court judgement was wrong and it effectively allowed an invalid warrant to constitute the basis for the deprivation of liberty "by mere striking off the application from the roll".

The judge failed to properly appreciate the full extent of Article 7 of the Namibian Constitution because it was never the fishrot6's argument that it constituted an absolute right but that the deprivation of liberty cannot be justified by reference to invalid warrants, Esau's court document reads, adding that their evidence which points to the violations of their rights which occurred in the course of their detention were also never satisfactorily answered.

The hearing date for the appeal has not yet been set, according to the documents.

However, the six men indicated that they shall apply for an expedited hearing date due to their ongoing incarceration which they said was an infringement of their rights and liberties, deteriorating personal circumstances and negative impact on their financial position and their families caused by the continued 'illegal' detention.

The six men, who previously complained of being detained "under horrible conditions" at the Seeis Police Station have now been moved to the Windhoek Central Correctional Facility.