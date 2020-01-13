Africa: Matras Appointed Facebook Head for Africa

Johannesburg — FACEBOOK, the online social media and social networking service, has appointed Derya Matraş as regional director for Africa, Middle East and Turkey.

She is tasked with leading Facebook to serve businesses and communities and to grow the company's economic and social impact across the region.

"The fast-growing Middle East, Africa and Turkey region is an important market for Facebook," said Nicola Mendelsohn, Facebook's Europe, Middle East Africa Vice President.

"Derya's wealth of experience in emerging markets and her pioneering spirit will help us further drive impact and value in this uniquely diverse region, while maintaining our mission of bringing people together and building communities."

Matras spent most of her career in emerging markets and was previously the Facebook Country Director for Turkey.

Prior to joining Facebook, she was Vice President of Dogan Media Group, the largest media conglomerate in Turkey. She has also held leadership roles in Management Consulting at McKinsey & Company, advising private sector and governments around the world, especially on the digital economy.

"I am honoured to lead this diverse region for Facebook where our goals of building new experiences that meaningfully improve people's lives and supporting millions of businesses that rely on our services to grow and create jobs, truly come to life," she said.

Matras said as a woman leader, she was proud to be appointed to a region where diversity was of crucial importance.

"I am looking forward to continuing to drive our significant economic and social value contribution," she concluded.