West Africa: UN Security Council Condemns Latest Terrorist Attacks in Niger

13 January 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has condemned last Thursday's terrorist attack on a military base in Niger Republic which left no fewer than 89 soldiers dead.

The council's position came in a resolution along with a one-minute silence in honour of the victims at its meeting in New York on Monday.

Media reports quoted a Nigerien government spokesman as saying the incident occurred when heavily armed militants attacked an army outpost at Chinagodrar in western Niger.

It came barely a month after jihadists killed 71 soldiers in a similar attack on a military outpost in the country's west.

After the resolution, the Permanent Representative of Niger to the UN, Amb. Abdou Abarry, commended the council and the international community for condemning the "cowardly" act.

Abarry said the Sahel Region and the whole of West Africa needed the support of the council to end the scourge of terrorism.

"I would say all of you supported because the threats that the regions face today is a threat to international peace and security and so in that respect, it requires the action of everyone," he said.(NAN)

