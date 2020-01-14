West Africa: Buhari Commiserates With Niger Over Terrorists' Attack

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the government and people of Niger Republic over last Thursday's terrorist attack in the country.

Suspected Islamic militants had attacked a military base in Chinagodrar, Niger Republic, a town bordering Mali, and left scores of soldiers killed. The attack also left many of the militants dead.

Presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement in Abuja on Monday, said President Buhari expressed deep sympathy and condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of the victims.

He noted that President Buhari on Sunday evening spoke to the Nigerien President, Mahamadou Issoufou, on the telephone to commiserate with him and the country.

While condemning the heinous attack by the terrorists, the Nigerian leader assured his Nigerien counterpart that Nigeria will continue to work closely with his country and other international partners to overcome terrorism and violent extremism.

The President reaffirmed that the perpetrators of such cowardly acts and their sponsors deserve no peace and comfort, stressing that "Nigeria stands in solidarity with her allies to ensure that justice is served".(NAN)