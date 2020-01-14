Nigeria: New Talents Emerge in Edo Film Industry With Obaseki's Creative Hub Initiative

... to benefit from distribution, exhibition deals with IrokoTV, Kada Cinemas

After intense training in the art of filmmaking, 10 young filmmakers have emerged winners in the 'pitch, win and shoot' competition organised by the Edo Creative Hub, an initiative of the Edo State Skills Development Agency (EdoJobs) in collaboration with the Market Development in the Niger Delta (MADE) programme.

The winners are to benefit from a distribution deal with IrokoTV and Kada Cinemas brokered by the state government and MADE, which ensures that the movies shot by the filmmakers are not only commercially viable but also meet the highest production standards.

Speaking at an event to mark the completion of the training programme, representative of the Edo State Governor and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Diaspora Affairs, Mrs. Dorcas Idehen, reiterated the commitment of the state government to harness the huge potentials in the state's booming creative industry and open up the state to opportunities and investment in the sector.

The governor said his administration will not relent in providing the needed support to encourage the growth of the entertainment industry, adding that the six thematic pillars by his administration to ensure sustainable development in the state provides the development of the Arts, Culture and Tourism sector.

She said the state government is leveraging on the potential of the state as a cultural hub to create job opportunities for youths in the state, which resulted in the brokering of the distribution and exhibition deals with IrokoTV and Kada Cinemas.

Renowned film director and culture activist, Lancelot Oduwa Imasuen, praised the state government for encouraging filmmaking in the state, adding, "This is a means to engage citizens in productive activities and create jobs in the state. The purpose of the project is to engage youths to discourage illegal migration and human trafficking."

Imasuen said he is ready to assist the young filmmakers and ensure the movies are aired on Africa Magic and Iroko TV, among others, noting that some migrant returnees are already interviewing with Iroko TV for placements.

Senior Investment Manager, MADE, Mr. Mansoor Rajim, noted that the project was conceptualised to discourage irregular migration in the state and also encourage beneficiaries to put in more efforts in developing the state's film industry.

Among the beneficiaries are Ojeaga Charlotte, Onohi John, Okhomina Joseph, Osaigbovo Eriamiantoe, Okao Aimalohi Ihinosen, Blessed Omoregie, Eriyo Michael, Billy Kings and Edwin Irabor.

