Nigeria: Ahead of Supreme Court Judgment, Bauchi Gov Hospitalised

14 January 2020
This Day (Lagos)

The Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, has been hospitalised in a London hospital ahead of the Supreme Court judgment on some governorship election petitions, including Bauchi State.

This was contained in a statement made available to journalists Sunday night by his Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Governor, Mukhtar Gidado.

The Supreme Court had fixed yesterday for the hearing of the appeal brought against Governor Mohammed, by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its governorship candidate, Mohammed Abubakar.

However, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, had adjourned till today, January 14, for delivery of the judgment in the matter.

The media aide quoted the governor as saying, "I am in the hospital in London but we strongly believe that Allah is sufficient for us and He is able and capable to give us victory! Cheers, success shall be ours, In sha Allah! Cheers to you all."

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.