Nigeria: Labour Issues Kebbi Govt Ultimatum On Salary Adjustment

14 January 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Aliyu M. Hamagam

Birnin Kebbi — The Kebbi State chapter of organized labour has called on the state government to constitute a committee within 3-weeks on consequential adjustment of civil servants salaries in the state.

This was contained in a communique jointly issued on Monday by the chairmen of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), Umar Halid and Hussain Maisamari respectively, in the wake of the unions' executive council meeting in Birnin Kebbi.

The labour commended the effort of the state government for approving the payment of N30,000 minimum wage for workers, but however called on the government to look into the issue of the 2019 unpaid leave grant of the state's workers, as well as related adjustments pertaining the salary increment.

"The government should within three weeks form the committee for the review of the new minimum wage and consequential adjustment.

"All categories of workers such as local government authorities, local government education secretariats and health personnel should be included.

"The state government should also consider the payment of annual increment to civil servants in the state," the communique noted.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
Labour
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
Kenyan Ministers Hired, Fired in New Cabinet Reshuffle
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute
France to Send More Troops to Combat Escalating Attacks in Sahel
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.