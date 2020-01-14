Nigeria: Labour Issues Kebbi Govt Ultimatum On Salary Adjustment

Birnin Kebbi — The Kebbi State chapter of organized labour has called on the state government to constitute a committee within 3-weeks on consequential adjustment of civil servants salaries in the state.

This was contained in a communique jointly issued on Monday by the chairmen of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), Umar Halid and Hussain Maisamari respectively, in the wake of the unions' executive council meeting in Birnin Kebbi.

The labour commended the effort of the state government for approving the payment of N30,000 minimum wage for workers, but however called on the government to look into the issue of the 2019 unpaid leave grant of the state's workers, as well as related adjustments pertaining the salary increment.

"The government should within three weeks form the committee for the review of the new minimum wage and consequential adjustment.

"All categories of workers such as local government authorities, local government education secretariats and health personnel should be included.

"The state government should also consider the payment of annual increment to civil servants in the state," the communique noted.