Kenya: Victim of Dusit Terror Attack to Be Remembered By Kenyan Football Fans

Kenyan football fans have planned a cocktail of activities in memory of the late James Radido popularly known as James Oduor Cobra, who passed on January 15th during the Dusit terror attack which claimed 21 lives.

Radido was the face of Wadau TV and was famous in the Kenyan football scene having played previously for KRA, now known as Ushuru FC.

CELEBRATING ODUOR COBRA

He also turned out for the defunct Kenya Pipeline FC.

To commemorate his life, Hippos FC, an amateur side that he used to play for, will host Strathmore University Wazee FC, Flats Tornadoes and Wadau Select for a kick about on Friday evening at the Green Belt Park in town.

Radido was active in the four teams and they come together for an evening of football to celebrate his life and recreate the memories.

REGGAE FAN

Radido was also a staunch reggae fan having worked closely with the famous Supremacy Sounds in the past.

On Wednesday evening, which is the actual date he passed on, his friends in the reggae and football scene will congregate at the Memphis Bar opposite USIU to celebrate his life.

Proceeds from the two events will be presented to his widow and two children on Saturday at Uthiru where the family has planned a memorial service.