Kenya: Veteran Coach Muhiddin Takes Over From Sacked Mwalala At Bandari

13 January 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side Bandari has formally sacked coach Bernard Mwalala and replaced him with former Harambee Stars tactician Twahir Muhiddin.

Club Chairman Musa Hassan has confirmed the development via a statement released by the Mombasa based club.

"The board of trustees of Bandari FC has asked the head coach Bernard Mwalala to step aside due to the poor performance of the club recently," Hassan said in the statement.

"The board, therefore has appointed the current Technical Director, Twahir Muhiddin as the caretaker coach with immediate effect," he added.

Mwalala has been at the club since mid-2018 when he joined from Nzoia Sugar and helped the club win the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Cup, a direct ticket to the CAF Confederation Cup.

The club has however performed dismally so far this season, the latest loss being the 2-1 defeat the team suffered at the hands of table toppers Tusker FC at their home turf on Sunday.

The dockers are currently 11th on the log with 18 points from 16 matches.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.