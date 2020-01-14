Tanzania: Mbao Coach Unhappy With Draw With JKT

MBAO FC assistant coach Abdulmutik Haji has said he was not happy with 2-2 draw his team posted in their match with JKT Tanzania at Nyamagana stadium on Saturday.

Speaking after the match, Haji said his team played very well but failed to use many golden chances created in both halves.

According to him, JKT Tanzania players were playing a muscle game. Haji, the former Zanzibar Heroes player, said they will rectify some mistakes which led them to be held at home.

He called upon the team's fans and supporters in Mwanza to continue supporting their team wholeheartedly in their remaining matches including against Simba at CCM Kirumba stadium on Thursday.

After Simba SC, Mbao FC will travel to Lindi to confront Namungo FC at Majaliwa stadium and after that they will travel to Mtwara to face, Ndanda FC at Nangwanda Sijaona stadium.

Mbao FC are placed fourteenth in the ongoing Premier League standings after gathering 18 points in their last 16 outings.

They have won four, drawn six and lost six matches. JKT Tanzania FC head coach Abdallah Mohamed has congratulated his players for the draw.

He said they were playing against a strong team with young and talented players.

He added they are now struggling to make sure they are winning their remaining matches of the first round.

JKT Tanzania are placed fourth with twenty six points, they have won seven, lost five and drawn five matches.