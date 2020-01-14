Tanzania: Mbao Coach Unhappy With Draw With JKT

13 January 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Alex Ander Sang a in Mwanza

MBAO FC assistant coach Abdulmutik Haji has said he was not happy with 2-2 draw his team posted in their match with JKT Tanzania at Nyamagana stadium on Saturday.

Speaking after the match, Haji said his team played very well but failed to use many golden chances created in both halves.

According to him, JKT Tanzania players were playing a muscle game. Haji, the former Zanzibar Heroes player, said they will rectify some mistakes which led them to be held at home.

He called upon the team's fans and supporters in Mwanza to continue supporting their team wholeheartedly in their remaining matches including against Simba at CCM Kirumba stadium on Thursday.

After Simba SC, Mbao FC will travel to Lindi to confront Namungo FC at Majaliwa stadium and after that they will travel to Mtwara to face, Ndanda FC at Nangwanda Sijaona stadium.

Mbao FC are placed fourteenth in the ongoing Premier League standings after gathering 18 points in their last 16 outings.

They have won four, drawn six and lost six matches. JKT Tanzania FC head coach Abdallah Mohamed has congratulated his players for the draw.

He said they were playing against a strong team with young and talented players.

He added they are now struggling to make sure they are winning their remaining matches of the first round.

JKT Tanzania are placed fourth with twenty six points, they have won seven, lost five and drawn five matches.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.