Tanzania: I'm Happy With Progress of Water Project - Aweso

13 January 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

DEPUTY Minister for Water Jumaa Aweso has expressed satisfaction with the progress of Mbalika Water Supply Network Expansion Project, which will pump water from Lake Victoria to four villages in Misungwi District, Mwanza Region.

Mbalika Water Project worth 6bn/- is implemented by a contractor, Shanxi Construction Engineering Corporation and Mineral Company.

The water project delayed due to delays in payment which prompted the deputy minister to intervene.

According to a press statement released by the Communication Unit of the Ministry of Water at the weekend, the water project will benefit 13 villages in Misungwi District.

"I have come to make a follow-up of my directives on Mbalika Water Supply Network Expansion Project which I gave while in Misungwi last December. I am satisfied with the water project progress," reads part of the statement.

Mr Aweso directed the contractor to ensure the project was completed by March this year, pointing out the contractor should increase the workforce to speed up the work.

"This project and others must be finalised as soon as possible to address water shortages because we want to mark Water Week this year by launching water projects," he said.

The statement further points out that the water project will help Mbalika Village and Misasi Ward to be connected to water supply.

"At least 81,800 households will benefit from the water project, including Nyang'homango, Isesa, Igenge and Mbalika villages in Misungwi District, Mwanza," the statement says further.

The deputy minister has completed his tour of Simiyu and Mwanza regions where he inspected ongoing water projects in Bariadi, Itilima, Busega, Nyamagana and Misungwi worth 60bn/-.

Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

