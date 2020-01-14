Tanzania/Burundi: Aisha Helps Tanzania Hit Burundi

AISHA Masaka scored a hat trick as Tanzania floored Burundi 5-1 in the first leg of the Under- 17 FIFA Women's World Cup qualifying match at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Sunday.

Others who scored for the home team were Joyce Meshack and Protasia Mbunda while the consolation goal for the visitors was netted by Nadine Ndayishimiye in the 69th minute after utilising well defensive errors committed by the Tanzanian backline.

With the victory, Burundi will need to score four goals to revive their hopes of advancing to the next round of the world class tournament.

Burundi were forced to make two substitutions in the late stages of the first half hoping to bring back the lost rhythm in their squad as Tanzanian youth dominated in almost all departments.

At the end of the first half, gallant Tanzanian girls had seven shots on target, scoring four of them while Burundi recorded only one shot on the goal.

At the re-start, Tanzania continued to pile more pressure to their opponents searching for extra goals with the striking department led by Meshack who was substituted in the 74th minute.

The return leg match of the two sides will be staged in Burundian capital, Bujumbura on Sunday, January 26th and the winners will cruise into the next round of the qualifiers.

Africa is being represented by sixteen teams of which, only six will earn a ticket to feature in the eagerly awaited World Cup finals scheduled to be played in India for the first time late this year.

The overall winner of the Tanzania- Burundi tie will face the winner between Uganda and Ethiopia in the second round of the qualifiers before jumping into the third round whose matches are played on home and away basis.

Uganda won 2-0 against Ethiopia on Saturday in Kampala hence they have advantage in the reverse tie slated on January 25th in Addis Ababa.

However, as usual in women football, the number of goals either scored or conceded is, in most cases high and this was seen on some of the fixtures played over the weekend whereby Djibouti who hosted Morocco lost 7-0 whereas in another tie, Botswana triumphed 5-0 over Zimbabwe.

Also, the other match which yielded more goals was between Guinea and Guinea Bissau which the former winning 5-0.

Two matches between Namibia and Zambia as well as São Tomé e Príncipe against DR Congo were postponed.

Tanzanian neighbours Uganda put a decent display to claim a healthy 2-0 win over Ethiopia win in the first leg staged in Kampala.

The hosts were keen to get a good result at home and it explains why they started the match strongly.

Uganda dominated early proceedings at the Star-Times Stadium in Lugogo, Kampala, attacking with every opportunity they got.

It took the home side just five minutes to hit the opener.

Fauzia Najjemba went past her marker before bringing in a cross which was cleverly headed in by captain Juliet Nalukenge. The goal came in a good time, and it helped Uganda to continue playing without pressure.

Despite having a good game and limiting Uganda from getting the second goal, it changed with five minutes ago.

Once again, Najjembe beat her marker and found substitute Catherine Nagadya in a good position and the latter managed to beat the goalkeeper from close range.