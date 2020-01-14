Tanzania Athletes Brighten Mapinduzi Cup Sports Festival

MORE than 100 athletes took in the 2020 Mapinduzi Day Festivals staged here by Gidabuday Sports Tourism Foundation in conjunction with Athletics Association of Arusha.

There were a number of events including fun runs, relays and disabled races.

The most brilliant event of the day was 5,000m race whose winner was Sylvester Simon from the Police Club who finished the first in 14minutes and 21 seconds, while the runner up; Mathayo Sombi from Talent clocked 14:28.

Marcelina Mbua from the Tanzania People's Defence Forces, who used 17 minutes and 54 seconds, claimed the 5,000m title in women's category, followed by Neema Msuadi from the National Service (JKT) who spent 18:00 minutes.

The 800m title went to Andrew Boniface from the Police Arusha who led from the start to the end in 1 minute and 52 seconds followed by Epimack Boniface from Moshi Club who used a minute and 55 seconds for the same event.

Topping the 800m women category was Aisha Lubuna from Maranatha who clocked 2 minutes and 16 seconds, followed by Mariam Salim from the Police who spent 2 minutes and 18 seconds.

There was 4X 400m relay and the winner was Police team whose runners spent 3 minutes and 31 seconds while the women category title also went to Police team whose runners clocked 4 minutes and 17 seconds.

Baraka Barnabas topped the Long-Jump event after clearing 6.56 meters. For the women it was Rose Seif from Talent who cleared 5.02m.

Anthony Mtaka, the President of Athletics Federation of Tanzania, said such events need to be held on regular basis and lauded Gidabuday Sports' team for organising a successful event.

"At the moment Tanzania has two athletes who will be participating in the Japan Olympics 2020," he said naming them as Alphonce Simbu and Failuna Abdi. Preparatory Camp will be held in Arusha. "We need our own revolution in athletics," said the organiser Gidabuday.