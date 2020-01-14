Malawi: Political Analyst Says Chimulirenji Lacks Clear Agenda Over DPP Presidency

13 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

A renowned political analyst has observed vice president Everton Chimulirenji lacks clear agenda on his wish to take over the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidency from President Peter Mutharika, saying he looks pushed for the job.

The observation tallies well with some concerns from some quarters of the society that the DPP campaign director is pushed by some 'dark forces' at Kamuzu Palace to take over power from Mutharika so that he protects them from prosecution once he becomes Head of State.

Politician-cum-social commentator Humphrey Mvula said Chimulirenji looks not ready for the top most job of the Republic.

"He has no clear strategy, he has no clear agenda. He does not even understand his job description as the vice president. This is why he is performing the duties of ward councillors, he is always up and down," said Mvula.

Chimulirenji faces stiff competition for the DPP top most job from other people in the party including Ben Phiri, Bright Msaka, Kondwani Nankhumwa and Joseph Mwanamvekha.

Mvula said Chimulirenji faces resistance from the DPP stronghold of the Lhomwe belt as the party was formed by president Bingu wa Mutharika on tribal lhomwe pivotal.

Chimulirenji on Saturday met DPP governors from the eastern region where its vice president Bright Msaka is regarded by party supporters and analyst as a suitable successor for DPP presidency.

