Zimbabwe: Nigerian Star Burna Boy Makes Zim Comeback

Following his lukewarm performance at the grand opening of Pabloz Club and VIP back in 2015, Nigerian star Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu a.k.a Burna Boy, is set to return to Harare.

The musician will perform on April 17, the eve of Zimbabwe's Independence Day.

The venue for the gig is yet to be named.

Since his visit, Burna Boy has bagged several awards including BET Award for Best International Act, Headies Award for Artiste of the Year and Song of the Year, MTV Europe Music Award for Best African Act, The Future Awards Africa Nigeria Prize for Young Person of the Year,

The Future Awards Africa Nigeria Prize for Music, and a Grammy Award nomination among others.

He picked all the awards last year for his trending album, "African Giant".

Elton Kurima, who represents the show promoters, Kayse Connect said they chose Burna Boy because he was trending.

"We realised that Burna Boy is trending all over the world and we wanted to bring him to Zimbabwe at his trending times not when people are fed up with his music", said Kurima.

Though he was little known and failed to live up to billing on his last visit, the show promoters said they were not worried about attendance.

"As promoters we are not looking at the way the audience is going to respond but it is an experience we are trying to get.

"Whether the audience turn out as 50, 20 or 100 that will be a great experience for us," said Kurima.

Burna Boy will be performing with a live band as opposed to his previous visit when he used backtracks.

Kayse Connect are yet to pick a venue as they are still finalising their budget.

"We have not decided on the venue yet because we are still working on the budget and a few logistics," said Kurima.

"Starting today, the audience will have a chance to pick local artistes who will perform at the show through a campaign we are launching on social media." Kayse Connect successfully hosted Patoranking show last year.